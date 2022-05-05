This 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta could sell for over $7.5 million

The Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta is one of the most popular models introduced by the automaker in recent years.

This exquisite example that's listed on Bring a Trailer has been tipped to sell for more than $5 million USD (or over $7.64 million NZD).

There were only 210 examples of the vehicle ever built, and the car was only offered to Ferrari's most prized customers and those who already owned a LaFerrari Coupe.

This model was sent straight to The Collection in Coral Gables, Florida, and it has only had one other owner since.

The exterior sports a classic shade of Rosso Corsa with the original owner also paying $41,000 for the additional carbon fibre windshield frame and roof trim panel.

It sits on five-spoke forged alloy wheels, with bucket seats in the cabin that are upholstered in black leather and Alcantara with red piping.

According to the listing, the car has only travelled 259 km and will be sold with a window sticker, factory books, a hardtop storage bag, a battery charger, service records, and a clean Carfax report.

Bidding closes in just 5 days and the current bid is already higher than $4.6 million USD.