This $6.7 million McLaren Speedtail is a cheap alternative to an F1

Known by many as the world's best supercar, the McLaren F1 holds a special place in many enthusiast's hearts, but insane appreciation means that the majority will never get the chance to own one.

While it doesn't feature a BMW-sourced V12, or a manual transmission, McLaren's Speedtail is a successor to the iconic F1, but you're going to have to have deep pockets to get into one.

Click here to view all McLaren listings on DRIVEN

Just like the original F1, the Speedtail seats three in the cabin, with a centre-mounted driver's seat that's flanked by two passenger seats behind it. In the F1, this was reportedly used to increase driver visibility.

As mentioned, you won't find a V12 in this McLaren, but instead a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. Despite the lack of cylinders, this engine makes more power than the F1's V12, 772kW to be exact, which is enough to hit 100km/h in a crisp 2.5 seconds.

This particular Speedtail is listed for sale on JamesEdition, and is finished in dark green with orange accents. The original buyer also obviously opted for all the car's trim to be contrast-coloured.

On the inside, the tradtional colour scheme is continued with dark brown leather covering the majority of the cabin with the same orange accents. A Speedtail carbon fibre suitcase covered in the same material will also be included with the sale.

When the Speedtail first released, buyers could pick up a build slot for around $3.1 million, plus any extras they wanted to add on. It's obvious that this owner is out for a profit, with a list price of almost $7 million.