This $730K, six-wheeled beast is the most extreme ute the world has ever seen

Just last month, RAM whipped the covers off the highly-anticipated 2021 TRX, and thanks to a Hellcat engine beneath the hood, is the craziest mass-produced truck that the world has ever seen.

In stock form, this truck is more extreme than most owners could imagine, but it wasn't enough for Hennessey, so the iconic American tuner has decided to add a couple of extra wheels, and give it some more power.

To create the Mammoth 6X6, Hennessey will take a standard TRX, extend the tray, add two extra wheels, and also swap the Hellcat engine out for a 'Hellephant' engine from Mopar.

In stock form, this supercharged 7.0-litre crate motor makes 1000hp, but this wasn't a power figure worthy of the Mammoth. Hennessey decided to pull an extra 200hp out, giving a total power figure of 1200HP/900kW.

As Mopar only built 100 Hellephant engines in total, Hennessey has quite a hard time securing multiple units, so just three Mammoth 6X6s are set to be built, making it one of Hennessey's rarer vehicles.

"We are very excited about the Ram TRX," said founder and CEO, John Hennessey. "Mammoth 6X6 powered by a 1,200 hp Hellephant motor is just a completely ridiculous idea, which is exactly why we are doing this. We are only going to build three examples, which will likely make this the most exclusive and most expensive truck we've ever built."

As with any vehicle that is this exclusive, there's an insanely big price tag that comes with it. For reference, RAM has announced that it will be selling the 1500 TRX for $69,995 over in America, which equates to around $103,000 here in New Zealand.

Hennessey has revealed that the Mammoth 6X6 will be priced at US$500,000, and while one will never actually make it over to NZ, it would be around $738,000 here.