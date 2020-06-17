This $900K Bugatti-based watch is the perfect match for a $6 million Chiron

Watches and cars go together like fish and chips or Mustangs and crashing while leaving car meets, so it’s no surprise that watchmakers are cashing in on this by loosely linking their products to high-end cars.

We've seen IWC Schaffhausen jump on Lewis Hamilton's success with Mercedes in Formula 1, but recently Jacob & Co. announced a new piece in the Grand Complication Masterpieces collection called the Twin Turbo Furious.

While the name might sound like it has come right from the Fast and Furious franchise, the watch is based on Bugatti's record-breaking Chiron Super Sport 300+ that hit 489km/h during a top speed run.

A couple of months back, Jacob & Co.'s unveiled a $500,000 watch that makes use of a Bugatti-based W16 engine. And while you won't find a 16-pot engine inside this one, there is a lot going on.

Buyers have two options for colours when it comes to the $900,000 Twin Turbo Furious — one in Black DLC Grade 5 Titanium and Carbon Fiber and the other in 18-karat Rose Gold 5N and Carbon Fiber.

According to the maker, the materials and colours are similar to those used on the Super Sport, and more importantly, its performance and complexity also matches the hypercar.

This thing even features two black titanium triple-axis tourbillon escapements and a decimal minute repeater. We have no idea as to what that means either, but apparently very few brands build decimal repeaters.

Like the Super Sport 300+ that is limited to just 30 units, this watch will be built in incredibly limited numbers, with just 36 in total being built. It's hard to say how many of these will actually sell, but if you're out here buying a Bugatti, money isn't really an issue for you.