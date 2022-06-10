Home / News / This BMW M4 has a see-through M-shaped bonnet

This BMW M4 has a see-through M-shaped bonnet

By Maxene London • 10/06/2022
Markus Flasch, the former head of the BMW M division, recently shared pictures of an M4 on Instagram. But it wasn't just any M4...

Between two carbon fitter stripes, the car features a see-through M logo, that lets you see into the engine bay. 

Placed in the centre of the bonnet, the M logo has three slashes along with the upper case letter M. It looks as though it's made from some sort of plexiglass, allowing you to see the engine cover that has illuminated lettering which says "BMW M Power". 

Flasch is now the product manager at Rolls-Royce, but he was the CEO of the M division until 2021. He doesn't share much about the particular M4 in the post, but it's captioned “best hood in town?”

The idea of a clear bonnet isn't a new concept, it's been done before on several mid-engined supercars, but the difference here is there's less to look at through the bonnet of the M4.

It's been confirmed that this was just a one-off special bonnet, and it won't be offered to customers. 

BMW M4
