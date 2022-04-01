This bulletproof Aston Martin Vantage is something from a James Bond movie

Though James Bond has never been seen in one of these modern Aston Martin Vantage models, AddArmor thinks it has come up with 007's next ride, and it's a fair shout.

Built by the company that's famous for turning everyday cars into diplomatic protection vehicles, this new Aston Martin Vantage is no differerent, with enough extra kit to impress Q.

Starting on the outside, this Vantage has been built to armour level B4, which adds composite-reinforced firewall and doors, bulletproof glass, a blast-resistant steel roof and fuel tank protector.

It also gets extra strong suspension componentry to handle all the extra weight that these upgrades bring.

The upgrades don't stop there, because this Vantage has been fitted with the “Anti-Intrusion Protection Package”, which isn't cheap at over $50,000, but will stop thieves in their tracks.

This package adds a tamper-proof exhaust, run-flat tyres, and the best upgrade of them all; electric shock door handles.

Under the bonnet sits the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that's in the regular Vantage, but with 375kW and 685Nm of torque on tap, it's certainly no slouch.

Speaking of performance, AddArmor notes that all the extra kit in this Vantage only adds up to an extra 200kg, due to the use of Kelvar. AddArmor also states that these upgrades don't sacrifice performance "in the slightest".