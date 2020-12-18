This bulletproof Ferrari 458 might be the best way to travel

Usually, when a car is built for protection, the base car is something reasonably solid and heavy, which features a massive engine to offset the extra weight added from the armour.

While it hasn't claimed the title of being the world's fastest armoured car, that title still belongs to AddArmor's Audi RS7, the American protection company's Ferrari 458 is definitely the coolest.

Click here to view all Ferrari listings on DRIVEN

According to AddArmor's website, turning this 358 Speciale into a bulletproof speed machine only adds around 30kg to the car's curb weight. Meaning that it retains it's 325km/h top speed.

Along the same lines, the 4.5-litre naturally-aspirated V8 engine still propels the coupe to 100km/h in under three seconds, meaning that acceleration isn't an issue either. So how much protection does this thing really offer?

Unlike that Audi, which can take a hit from a large calibre rifle and armour-piercing rounds, the 458 is rated to a B4 level, which means that it can withstand a shot from a .44 Magnum. Depending on whether you've seen a Dirty Harry movie recently or not, you probably know that a .44 is a pretty big gun.

All up, AddArmor's kit adds around 70kg to the Ferrari, but the company offsets this by removing weight in other areas. This includes a plethora of carbon fibre upgrades as well as a new exhaust system that adds around 29kW.

But then there's a question of cost. If you're already rolling around in a Ferrari, money shouldn't be too much of an issue, but this kit will set you back around $50K.

Combine that with a secondhand 458 that goes for around $280,000, and you're looking at around $330K to get into one of the world's fastest armoured vehicles - not bad!