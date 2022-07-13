Home / News / This Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray has a Pandem widebody kit

This Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray has a Pandem widebody kit

By Maxene London • 13/07/2022
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

This Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray has been kitted out with a Pandem widebody kit. 

Underneath it all, lies the bones of a normal C8 Corvette Stingray. But with its extensive modifications, the final price comes out at $158,795 USD, which is rather hefty. 

The most significant alteration is the Pandem widebody kit. The kit includes a bold front splitter extension, side skirts, a rear diffuser, a huge rear wing, and flared front and rear wheel arches. It's completed with a custom matte black and gold wrap.

To go with the aesthetics are a number of other upgrades, like the three-piece forged wheels measuring 19×9.5 at the front and 20×12 at the rear. There is also a Sigala Designs carbon-fibre roof, an air suspension system so that the ride height can be easily adjusted, a Borla exhaust system, and carbon fiber side air intakes. 

There's no mention of any engine upgrades, which indicates the 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 remains in place.

It's been listed for sale on a site called Hive Auto Group which states the car has been driven just more than 20,000 miles (32,000 km).

