This Citroën Ami is probably the slowest police car in the world

The Greek Islands are not only an idyllic holiday destination, but a popular destination for eco-sustainability and electric mobility projects.

Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 models are currently being used as part of a government program on Astypalaia island. And now, a few months after the VW cars arrived, Citroën is delivering its EV range to Chalki island in the Aegean Sea.

Amongst the fleet, will be a Citroën Ami, which will probably be the slowest police car in the world.

Citroën delivered a fleet of six vehicles to the public authorities of Chalki, which intends to become the first Greek-Eco island. A pair of Ami's was included in this fleet, one for police and one for the Coast Guard. There is also two ë-C4s, an ë-Spacetourer MPV, and an ë-Jumpy (ë-Dispatch) panel van.

The Ami has a limited top speed of 45 km/h, so it's not the ideal vehicle for motorway patrol. But the car is actually quite practical for the narrow roads of Chalki. If the car got into a chase situation, it's quite likely that the Ami would loose, with its minuscule 6 kW of power. However, the car does have 70 km of range from the 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is more than enough for the island’s limited road network.

The ë-C4 is a lot better for performance, equipped with a 100 kW electric motor and 50 kWh battery providing 350 km of range. The same battery pack is offering a 230 km range on the ë-Spacetourer, which will be great for transporting people.

The Greek Government alongside Citroën/Syngelidis Group, Vinci, and Akuo Greece signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the green energy transition of Chalki. Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée says “we are very proud to contribute to the transformation of Chalki island into an island which will be autonomous, smart and sustainable.” The company wants both the public authorities and the residents to “take full advantage of the electric vehicles” on the island.

The vehicles provided to the public authorities of Chalki, are offered in the form of a free 48-month lease. Citroën will also offer the island’s residents and local businesses the opportunity to acquire fully electric light quadricycles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles with zero emissions with “free-of-charge use of all innovative technologies and connected applications which they incorporate”.