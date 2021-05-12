This company charges $2K to make your Land Rover Defender look rusty

Land Rover's new Defender might not look like a hardy steel-clad off-roader that it once was, but the British SUV is probably the most capable 4WD you can buy in modern times.

The flashy body panels and shiny wheels give the impression that this Defender is more suited for the supermarket carpark, than scaling a mountain, so if you wish to change this aesthetic, Niels van Roij Design has you covered.

This is the same company that has turned Ferraris and Roll-Royces into shooting brakes, but this new venture is a lot smaller scale. It involves the little trim pieces found on the Defender.

NVRD offers a range of finishes for these parts, including brushed metals and other sleek styles, but the finish that has caught the attention of the Defender world is the 'rust' option.

Considering that these parts are made from plastic, the rusting process isn't as easy as one might think, and involves spraying a powered metal compound before the oxidizing begins.

As for what metal gets rusted, customers get the choice of "aluminium, brass, bronze, titanium, zinc or even gold." Customers also get the option of how heavy they want the rust.

Considering that this is a coach-built product, it doesn't come cheap. If you want to rust out the trim pieces on your brand new Defender, you're looking at about $2,000 plus shipping from the UK.

But if it looks good, what's the real issue?