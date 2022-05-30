This concept looks retro on the outside, but is full of new EV tech

We see a lot of new EV concepts these days, most of which have a certain futuristic look about them. And while it's great to see automakers looking to the future and playing with what electric platforms can look like, this startup company has released an EV concept that gives a nod to the past.

Olympian Motors has released a teaser for its first model, the O1, and it's very retro-looking, inside and out.

The O in O1 is for Olympian, not zero, and the automaker says it'll “provide higher aesthetic standards and elevated quality.”

The car itself is full of retro-themed features, from its robust flowing wheel arches to its teardrop tail end. But under the bonnet, the car has an 82kWh battery pack which can drive 490km on a single charge and has a top speed of 257km/h.

The dash has been stripped right back to the basics, with the company saying it has “removed 80% of buttons and switches in a typical driver cockpit” and that it won’t have any 2D screens. Instead, the automaker says it'll use a “‘Voice First’ command & control.”

Despite having no production date, the company says it has an asking price of $100,000 USD and is already taking $500 USD despoits.