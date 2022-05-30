This electric mountain bike is a Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson has unveiled a new limited-edition electric mountain bike with no suspension.

The American motorcycle company is venturing into the world of electric bicycles in a bid to win over a younger crowd. In late 2020, the company launched its first battery-assisted pushbike: Serial 1. It now has four models to choose from, its latest offering being this limited edition eMTB (electric mountain bike) called Bash/MTN.

The bike is made for serious off-roading while promoting its simplicity. “Less really is more. Less complexity and less mechanical complication mean more fun and more freedom on the trail” the company says.

The Bash/MTN started out as a personal build for one of the company's engineers, based on the brand’s entry-level model, the Mosh/City. So, it has the same drive belt, Brose S Mag motor, cables, brakes, etc., but was beefed up for the purposes of off-roading.

It has Michelin E-Wild tires, and an SR Suntour NCX suspension seat the company says is “shock-absorbing and spine saving.”

It's painted in what it's calling Yucca Tan, along with some special graffiti-like graphics, to give it that outdoorsy look.

It has a 529-Wh removable battery, a top speed of 32km/h, and can do a range of 48-145km depending on how it's ridden. There's also an app which can send loads of stats and data to your smartphone to really maximise your experience.