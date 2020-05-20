This extended, bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser is a private jet on wheels

The Toyota Land Cruiser is an undeniable icon of motoring. It can go anywhere, do anything, and can claim to be one of the most influencial 4x4s ever made.

Naturally then, it's a nameplate often associated with the idea of 'bulletproof motoring'. Although, perhaps in a less literal way than this particular example.

From the outside it looks almost normal, but then you notice the thick gap between the doors and the oddly shaped fourth window. The wee flags on the front wings probably offer a clue as to the kind of person likely sitting in the back seat, too.

It's built by a company in Belgium called Carat Duchatelet and, you guessed it, it's an armoured vehicle.

Land Cruisers have always been popular choices for armoured vehicles due to their reliability and build quality. And this one features all the typical tropes. Along with the 50cm extension, it's has LED lights in the grille, a secure two-layer rear hatch, and it's bulletproof with the potential to protect occupants from armour-piercing rounds.

But this is an armoured vehicle of difference. Clearly not simply made for military or the like, it's built for dignitaries and other VIPs. As such, it's pumped full of every luxury need one needing protection could want.

Looking more like a cubicle in a first-class flight, the Carat Land Cruiser comes with two reclining back seats, a screen for jamming FortNite (doubling as a divider between passenger and driver), and an inexplicably complicated cup holder for generous glasses of scotch.

Oh, and if you happen to be a politician, the pope, or similar, there's also an electric parade window through the roof for waving to the masses.

There's no listed pricing for the Carat Land Cruiser, but if it makes you feel better it's produced by a trusted brand. Carat Duchatelet have been producing them for a few years now, and are also known to whip their magic on various Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, Bentley, and Range Rover models.

And, if that extention in the middle looks a bit weird to you, then know that they do a 30cm extended Land Cruiser without an extra window, too.

