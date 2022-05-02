This extremely weird "ETV" is a Chevrolet Cobalt that looks like a jelly bean

This extremely weird car dubbed the "ETV" or “Extra-Terrestrial Vehicle,” is being auctioned off in the UK by a bankrupt museum.

The car is reportedly based on a Chevrolet Cobalt and has a 2.2-litre Ecotec four-cylinder engine, but the entire body is customised and resembles a jelly bean.

It was built by Mike Vetter, a Florida-based kit car builder and owner of The Car Factory. Interestingly, Vetter began his career by working at Burger King and creating and selling Fiero-based kit cars. But eventually, automakers such as Ferrari and Lamborghini threatened to sue, so he decided to create his own kit car designs, which made him a millionaire.

It was first discovered by Silodrome and was on display at the London Motor Museum. But the museum went bankrupt during the pandemic and so the vehicle has wound up on the used car market. The ETV was for sale through a Bonham’s auction with a price estimate between £8,000 – £12,000 ($15,575 - $23,363 NZD), but was pulled before a final sale was visible.

The first ETV rolled out of The Car Factory in 2014 and initially cost $95,000 USD ($147,062 NZD), and apparently, there are a few examples out there based on different donor chassis. There's one based on a Chevrolet Aveo, a Toyota Echo, and a Porsche Boxster.

The car features a fibreglass body, gullwing doors, and a custom-made 4.5′ x 5′ windshield.