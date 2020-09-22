This factory-fresh Nissan Skyline GT-R is a Japanese collector's dream

Once a common sight on New Zealand road, the humble Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R is now a rarity due to a combination of bad driving and rust, leaving clean examples worth a lot of money.

While it's not as sought-after as the R34 GT-R, the R32 is the original 'Godzilla' Japanese car, gaining fame for beating the traditional V8s around Bathurst not once, but twice in Australia's Touring Car series before being outlawed.

Given the R32's age, finding an example that hasn't travelled to the moon and back, and has avoided modifications is like finding a needle in a haystack, but one was recently listed on DRIVEN.

According to the listing, this classic Japanese beauty has only had one owner since new, and has never seen a modification in its life. Adding to this, it has only covered 79,000km in its life.

One of the most surprising aspects of this GT-R is the fact that the standard airbox still remains in the engine bay. This is usually the first part tobe discarded and replaced with something aftermarket.

Moving onto the interior, it's obvious that the one owner looked after this car, with the seats showing almost no wear, and the dash being crack-free. Even the carpets look hardly-used.

Obviously, an R32 GT-R wouldn't be let go cheap, and the seller has it listed at $74,990. While this is quite a hefty price for a Nissan from the '80s, this car is almost guaranteed to appreciate in the coming years.

