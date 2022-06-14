This flying motorcycle prototype could be nearing production

JetPack Aviation, under its new sub-brand, Mayman Aerospace, has developed a prototype for a flying motorcycle, that's surprisingly close to becoming a reality.

The flight-ready P2 Speeder prototype shifts the focus of the company away from jetpacks, and onto its Speeder Air Utility Vehicle (AUV). Mayman Aerospace was formed to produce mini Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) Speeders that can be used in a variety of situations. It's the company's third full-scale prototype and is well on its way to being a production-ready aircraft.

David Mayman, the CEO of Mayman Aerospace, says: “We launched JetPack Aviation a decade ago, and the name has served development of our JetPack technology well, but as we look to the future, we needed a brand that clearly defines our professional, as opposed to consumer, Speeder product and markets.”

The speeder, which is similar to a motorcycle in size, made its first debut at the Draper Venture Network CEO Summit in California. It features a total of eight jet engines, all of which run on standard Zero Net Carbon or Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and has a specifically designed ergonomic pilot position for aerodynamic performance that enhances flying efficiency.

For safety, each model is equipped with a patented onboard computer system that rapidly rebalances engine power in the case of engine problems. And getting the thing flying is supposedly as easy as pushing a button.

“Mayman Aerospace is pushing the outer limits of VTOL flight and will continue to innovate and incorporate new technologies including hydrogen powered turbine engines, electric fanjets and turbofan propulsion, complex ‘sense and avoid’ sensors for autonomous swarming, and potentially even supersonic flight,” says Mayman.

The company is reportedly working with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to get the Speeder licensed. The current prototype is set to start remotely controlled flight testing sessions later this year, with piloted flights following closer to the end of the year.