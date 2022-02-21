This Ford Mustang Mach-E is now an undercover police car

The police department in Concord, Massachusetts, is the latest squad to add an electric vehicle to its fleet.

And it's not just any electric vehicle either, but the new Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The newly recruited police vehicle won't be dressed in uniform though, it'll be used as an unmarked car.

On Facebook, the Concord PD commented that the new Mach-E will be primarily used for administrative duties. But while it isn't purposed for patrol, the Mustang is fitted with police lights, a siren, an aftermarket police radio, and a "light equipment loadout." This means that the vehicle is ready to be used to perform traffic stops if needed.

The city was motivated to purchase the electric vehicle to help meet specific sustainability goals, and the Mustang Mach-E was chosen because of its all-wheel-drive capabilities, given the snowy climate of Concord.

The city isn't the only one interested in using a Mustang Mach-E as a police vehicle, late last year the UK police force trialled the vehicle in its fleet too. According to Ford, this Mustang Mach-E “was built following many enquiries from UK police forces looking for greener solutions”.

It has been reported that the Metropolitan Police Force has completed their trial with the car, but it's going to be used by at least six other police organisations before being returned to Ford.

It's expected that the Concord will attain more EV's to use as police vehicles going forward, and it's confirmed that the police department has ordered a Tesla Model Y as a pilot vehicle for its first electric patrol car.