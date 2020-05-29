This is it: 2021 Nissan '400Z' teased with 240Z styling

Looking back at Nissan's history of sports cars, if you look past the turbocharged Skylines and Silvias of the 80s and 90s, you'll get to arguably Nissan's most iconic car of all time; the 240Z.

Because of the 240Z timeless styling, it only makes sense that Nissan is planning to take inspiration from it when building the successor to the 370Z, the brand's flagship sports car that is well overdue for an update.

Late last night, Nissan posted a video previewing a range of its new models, and the eagle-eyed viewers spotted a coupe with sharper lines than the bulky GT-R. Due to what Nissan has said about the upcoming '400Z', they guessed that it was this car.

From the grainy outline supplied, it's obvious that this two-seater has taken inspiration from the 240Z, and features lines that are a lot cleaner than those on the 370Z.

In typical Fairlady fashion, the roofline slopes back towards the rear of the car, but looks to be a lot less rounded than the 370Z. This model is reportedly going to be based on a revised 370Z platform.

Other than this grainy outline, there isn't much more that we can gather from the video. It was previously rumoured that the car will make use of a twin-turbo 3.0-litre engine that is currently used in a few Infiniti models.

This is said to produce around 300kW, which will be sent to the rear wheels through both automatic and manual transmission options.

Given that this '400Z' will release in the next year or so, Nissan will be releasing more information about it in the coming months.