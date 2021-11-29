This is one of the most intriguing supercars you've probably never heard of

A one-of-a-kind 1988 Cizeta-Moroder V16T prototype is being sold at auction in January, and is one of the most intriguing supercars you've probably never heard of.

The insane V16T was brought to life by engineer Claudio Zampolli, music composer Giorgio Moroder and a group of ex-Lamborghini employees.

It was designed by Marcello Gandini, who also designed the cars like the Miura, the Countach, and the Lamborghini Diablo.

The front end of the car has some clear similarities with the Diablo, but the rest of the car is pretty unique. The car is powered by a 6.0-litre V16 engine and is coupled to a five-speed manual transmission.

It was first shown to the public at an event in Los Angeles in 1988, and the chassis number is 001. This particular example has a handful of features that differentiates it from the production models (for example, it has larger side air intakes and a unique interior). The prototype was later displayed at the Los Angeles and Geneva Motor Shows in 1989.

The auction is being handled by RM Sotheby’s who notes that it has been comprehensively restored by Bruce Canepa. Just 10 examples of the V16T were ever produced, including this one, and it has been owned since new by Giorgio Moroder, the music producer that helped in its creation.