This is what $60 million worth of Bugatti looks like

There isn't much in this world that $60 million wouldn't buy. Sure, you're not going to be able to secure Apple or Facebook with that sum, but most material desires in this modern world fall below it.

In Bugatti's case, $60 million only equates to six new Chiron-based hypercars that were brought out for a promotional photo shoot. And what better place to show them off than in front of a multi-million dollar French mansion.

Starting at the left of the image, the Chiron Pur Sport is Bugatti's latest addition to the line-up, only 60 examples will be built, and will be sold from $ 5.2 million. This car is an outlier in the Chiron line-up as it prioritises driving experience over peak performance.

Next in line is the Centodieci, which is a tribute to one of Bugatti's greats — the EB110. The Centodieci is powered by Bugatti's most powerful engine, which produces 1200kW, and is limited to ten units. Each unit starts from $10 million.

Famous for breaking the world production car speed record, the Bugatti Super Sport 300+ is up next. Late last year, this car sailed past the 480km/h mark, and finished the French brand's quest to build the world's fastest cars. Only 30 of these bad boys are available from $6.1 million each.

You're probably more likely to be eaten by a shark while walking the dog than to come across this next one in your life, but the Chorion La Voiture Noire is one hell of a machine. This one-off Bugatti will set you back $20 million, and holds the title for the world's most expensive new car.

Then there's the Divo, which is another track-focused entry into Chiron line-up, and is built for speed and performance. It reportedly loves corners and will dominate most tracks around the world with 1100kW on tap.

Last up there's the Chiron Sport, which is the most 'normal' car here, and is claimed to be a 'middle ground' for those who want comfort and performance. Don't expect to pay anything less than $3 million for one, though.

So while we'll probably never get to see any of these cars, it's good to see Bugatti putting on a show for the world with these machines.