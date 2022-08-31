This is what a Skoda Kodiaq BEV might look like - but you can see Enyaq in NZ now

If you're wondering what a future battery electric vehicle (BEV) version of the popular Skoda Kodiaq might look like, wonder no more: Skoda has unveiled a concept called the Vision 7S, which offers a "specific preview of [a] seven-seater electric SUV" to be launched by 2026. It will be one of three new BEVs in the Czech brand's range in the next four years, joining the existing (and New Zealand-bound) Enyaq SUV.

The 7S also introduces a new design language and corporate identity, including a new logo, says the company. It expects BEVs to account for 70 per cent of sales by 2030, with new models following the lead established by the 7S.

However, it's not a completely electric overhaul for Skoda. There's a new combustion-engine version of the Superb on the way this year and a new Octavia in 2024. Nor is the Kodiaq going completely BEV straight away: there's a new ICE model set to be revealed this year, with the production version of the 7S destined to sit above it as a flagship model.

The 7S is based around Volkswagen's Modular Electrification Kit (MEB) and has an 89kWh battery, delivering a maximum range of over 600km in the WLTP cycle.

The new look features is "defined by clear, reduced lines that emphasise the simplicity and value of Skoda's new models," says the company. Elements of the new design language include a new front end with a so-called Tech-Deck Face and sustainable materials in the interior.

The new brand logo no longer uses 3D graphics - a nod to the importance of online imagery, says Skoda. Long associated with the colour green, Skoda has also settled on two new hero hues: Emerald and Electric, which represent "ecology, sustainability and electromobility".

Skoda also says it will increase it focus on recycled materials. The current Enyaq uses 13kg of recycled plastics recovered from end-of-life battery cases and bumpers. The recycling rate for steel used in the body is 40 per cent, while the aluminium recycling rate is as high as 60 per cent.

The side windows are made of 20 per cent recycled glass.

In the interior, the Enyaq also has seat covers made of 40 per cent virgin wool and 60 per cent recycled PET bottles.

Enyaq (above) is set for launch in NZ, although timing, specification and price are all still to be decided. However, Skoda NZ has a UK-specification example on show at The Car Store in Westfield Newmarket, until Tuesday September 6.