This Koenigsegg Regera could fill the $5 million hole in your garage

Imagine waking up one day and deciding that you're going to build and sell a supercar that can compete with the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini at the top of the pecking order, it sounds like quite the fantasy, right?

Not for Christian von Koenigsegg, who managed to build an empire upon speed, with the Swiss brand's vehicles becoming some of the most sought-after among supercar connoisseurs around the globe.

Despite the brand's popularity, most of the models are extremely limited, like this Regera here, of which only 80 were built. On top of this, it is just the 175th car that Koenigsegg has ever produced.

Delivered to Lake Forest Sports Cars of Chicago, this Regera wears Crystal White paint that features 24 carat gold leaf accents across the bonnet. To contrast this, the Aircore wheels have an exposed Carbon Fibre finish.

On the inside, the Regera is just as much of a spectacle as the outside, with almost every single element of the cabin made from carbon fibre. While it's hard to tell from the pictures, it even looks like the indicator stalk is made from the lightweight material.

At the business end, the Regera possesses a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that works alongside three electric motors to pump out a monumental 1200kW and 2000Nm of torque.

This is enough to propel the Swiss sledgehammer to 100km/h from a standstill in just 2.8 seconds before it tops out at a hefty 450km/h.

Unfortunately, unless you've got a cool $6.5 million burning a hole in your back pocket, you're gonna struggle to keep up with the bids when it crosses the auction block at RM Sothebys.