This limo-converted Ferrari is blasphemous, but could be yours

Limousines are cool, stretched out luxury cruisers with room for you and six of your closest friend that'll have you looking like a million bucks without even stepping out of the vehicle.

Over the years we've seen Ford Falcon limos, Hummer H2 limos, and even the somewhat cringe-worthy Chevrolet Corvette limo, but none of these are quite as blasphemous as this thing.

Starting out life as a bog-standard Ferrari 360 Modena, the Italian exotic was then shipped from the UK to Australia, where a mechanic by the name of Scott Marshall attacked it with an air hacksaw.

After hacking the two-seater in two, Marshall set about extending the wheelbase, and turning it into an eight-seat party wagon. Aluminum chassis extension rails and fibreglass bodywork was used to keep weight down.

To help with ground clearance over those pesky speed bumps, airbag suspension was added. On the inside, a full leather interior was installed, as well as a bar and LED lighting.

Despite adding over a tonne to the Ferrari, the 3.6-litre V8 was left untouched with its 298kW. And while manual conversions are a common occurrence among enthusiast cars, Marshall decided to scrap the six-speed for an automatic transmission from a Subaru Legacy of all things.

While it might make it easier on the chauffeur to maneuver with a load of drunken hooligans in the back, automatic swapping a Ferrari is something that just shouldn't happen.

If you are interested in this Ferrari, it is listed for sale on CarSales, and is currently sitting over in Victoria. While it might not be the most purist-friendly Ferrari on the market, there would be a tonne of money to be made from having one of the most unique limos in the world.