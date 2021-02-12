This little Microlino might be the world's cutest electric vehicle

While Microlino might be a new company, its first-ever EV will look familiar, due to the fact that the styling was inspired by BMW's Isetta from back in the 1950s.

Just like the original Isetta, it has space for two occupants, uses one large front-opening door, but replaces the old 300cc engine with an all-electric powertrain.

At the start of this year, Microline managed to complete its second prototype, which is also the car that it plans to take to the market before the year is finished.

Dubbed the Prototype 2.0, this Microlino has an improved frame that will protect the passengers better in the event of an accident. Something that's rather important in a car no bigger than a quad bike.

In terms of styling, the Microlino is simply just a modern take on the Isetta. Instead of traditional headlights, it gets an LED strip across the front door, and the same goes for the rear.

This little EV is powered by an electric motor that makes just 11kW and 100Nm of torque. This allows it to hit 50km/h in five seconds before topping out at 90km/h.

The standard 8kWh battery provides a range of around 125km, but an optional 14.4kWh one extends that to 200km.

Microlino is planning on kicking off production in September of this year, meaning that European deliveries will probably start within the year.