This new fully-electric hypercar has us frothing!

It's safe to say we're not surprised about the news of another EV release, but the Othello from newly launched Chinese company Farnova is something else.

The prototype boasts a 1,350kW and only 200 units will be built. Prices are set to start at 1.86 million yuan (or around $419,053 NZD).

Farnova Automotive, which was founded in 2019, struck a deal with Qiantu Motors when it was struggling to stay afloat. The Othello is based on the chassis of the Qiantu K50 Sportscar, but the cars are quite different when it comes to both styling and performance.

The Othello is fitted with two electric motors, with a combined 1,350kW and 12,000Nm. The massive amount of power allows the car to hit 100km/h in just 1.8 seconds, and 300km/h in 8.5 seconds. It reaches a top speed of an insane 420km/h. The battery, which was sourced from Swedish company Northvolt, is nothing to scoff at either. It offers a range of 600km with its 75kWh capacity.

The Othello isn't all Farnova is working on. Reportedly, it's teamed up with an unnamed former chief designer at Lamborghini to design an electric bus. It's also planning a roll out of SUV's, crossovers, and sedans.