‘This one hurts’: Cops’ tweet after crash on Qld motorway

A busy motorway in Queensland has experienced major delays, as a two-truck crash has caused a keg spill across the road.

The multi-vehicle accident is affecting eastbound traffic on the Logan Motorway in Heathwood.

The trucks, at least one of which was carrying a load of beer kegs, collided before 8am.

Emergency service crews are working to clean up the area.

The highway has been littered with keg barrels and cartons of beer, with empty Corona boxes lying on the road.

Qld Police expressed their disappointment over the wasted beer and said other than the “devastation of SO much lost beer”, there were no injuries.

“Not even any minor ones!” they said.

Twitter users flocked to the comment section to express their concerns about the wasted alcohol,

“Bugger the delays,” one user said. “What about the kegs? How many were you able to save?”

“This is a national tragedy,” another said.

“That truck is now KegLess,” another said.

There was even some debate on using PolAir or the army to transport the precious goods in future.

“Get Polair to evacuate the surviving kegs to the Newmarket Hotel for treatment,” they said. “Don’t let the fallen Kegs have made their sacrifice in vain. We can rebuild.”

“Stuff PolAir, get the army to bring a chinook,” another suggested.

“More kegs can fit in a chinook than a EC135.”

The crash continues to cause delays on the Centenary Highway at Forest Lakes and the Ipswich Motorway at Wacol.

Alternative roads, such as Stapylton Rd, Inala Ave and Learoyd Rd, used to avoid the scene are also experiencing high traffic flow and delays.

Meanwhile, the Bruce Highway at Morayfield is blocked for all northbound traffic after another multi-truck crash.

Paramedics are on the scene.

- news.com.au