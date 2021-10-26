This personalised number plate is listed for over $30 million

We've all seen our fair share of personalised number plates.

Some are weird and whacky, while some leave you wondering what it's actually supposed to say.

One personalised number plate in California, which simply reads "MM", is for sale, listed at a whopping $33.57 million NZD.

The physical plate and an NFT are listed together on OpenSea, a peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs, rare digital items and crypto collectibles. And if it sells for the asking price, it could be the most expensive number plate ever sold.

Read More

"MM" stands for the initials of the seller, Michael Modecki, who has created a website dedicated to the sale of the number plate. He claims there are no single-character plates available in California, making two-character plates the rarest available to the public.

Modecki says he wants to “establish a new wealth opportunity for owners of personal license plates.”

“I want the sale to demonstrate a new use for NFTs in a physical space,” he said. “I also want to establish a new wealth opportunity for owners of personal license plates. Being the first minting of its kind, I can only imagine the prestige that would follow the MM plate from owner to owner, forever. License plates already hold value by being 1-of-1. The pairing of NFT authentication with tangible items like license plates, in this case, is the way of the future. So, let’s make history, define the future, and let the world know we did.”

The most expensive publicly sold license plate in the US was the number ‘6,’ which sold for $941,830 NZD in Delaware in 2008. But the most expensive plate ever sold world-wide was the number ‘1,’ which sold for $20.65 million NZD at an Abu Dhabi auction in 2009.