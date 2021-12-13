This Peugeot Expert takes the foodtruck to another level

Peugeot Design Lab has worked in collaboration with Whirlpool to create a stunning foodtruck based on the Peugeot Expert van.

It's a follow up to the 2015 “Le Bistrot du Lion” concept, and the result takes the foodtruck to another level.

Inspired by the world of bistros and gastronomy, the Peugeot Expert foodtruck looks more like an outdoor kitchen than the traditional idea of a foodtruck, and features Whirlpool’s latest appliances from the W Collection.

The base of the foodtruck is Peugeot's long-wheelbase Expert, measuring in at 5.3m long and 1.9m tall. The titanium gray van was converted by the BCC company, with a huge gullwing-style door on the profile revealing the kitchen area.

A large U-shaped bench is positioned in front of the truck which allows for plenty of space for the chefs to work their magic. The benchtop and fronts of the bench are made of a white Italian ceramic featuring an “antibacterial, odorless and easy to clean surface” with brass inserts. The chef is protected by an integrated shelter, and has access to a sink, a stove, plenty of storage space, and two steam ovens.

At the back is a retractable screen and a soundbar which can be used for broadcasting tutorials and promotional material. There is also an additional trailer which has a refrigerator powered by a solar panel, plus some extra accessories.

The vehicle will be used to support the Whirlpool Experience Tour kicking off in April 2022 in France. After that, the company plans to order more examples of the custom van for demonstration purposes in Italy, Poland, and the UK.