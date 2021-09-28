Home / News / This QV-powered Alfa Romeo Giulia restomod is a thing of dreams

This QV-powered Alfa Romeo Giulia restomod is a thing of dreams

By Maxene London • 28/09/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

Totem has released a petrol-powered version of their Alfa Romeo Giulia coupe, the Totem GT Super, trading the electric motor of the Giulia for a 456kW twin-turbo V6.

While there aren't many details on Totem's website, we gather that the Super produces 412kW in standard form, 423kW in stage 2 spec, and 456kW in its most extreme Stage 3 guise, with the rear wheels powered through a ZF automatic gearbox.

The Super name is a nod to the 1960's Giulia Ti Super and will cost around $767,419 NZD. But you'll have to get in fast if you want to secure one for yourself, as Totem have confirmed they're only making 20.

Read More

By Maxene London • 28/09/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Toyota Yaris Hybrid Toyota Yaris Hybrid
Toyota Yaris Hybrid

$32,450

Audi A6 2.8 FSI Quattro S Line Plus Audi A6 2.8 FSI Quattro S Line Plus
Audi A6 2.8 FSI Quattro S Line Plus

$43,350

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Cross Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Cross
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Cross

$39,990

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Cross Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Cross
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Cross

$43,750

We Recommend