This QV-powered Alfa Romeo Giulia restomod is a thing of dreams

Totem has released a petrol-powered version of their Alfa Romeo Giulia coupe, the Totem GT Super, trading the electric motor of the Giulia for a 456kW twin-turbo V6.

While there aren't many details on Totem's website, we gather that the Super produces 412kW in standard form, 423kW in stage 2 spec, and 456kW in its most extreme Stage 3 guise, with the rear wheels powered through a ZF automatic gearbox.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riccardo Ruatasio (@ruatasiopx)

The Super name is a nod to the 1960's Giulia Ti Super and will cost around $767,419 NZD. But you'll have to get in fast if you want to secure one for yourself, as Totem have confirmed they're only making 20.