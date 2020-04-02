This record-breaking Sauber-Mercedes C9 could be yours

Owning the world's fastest racecar sounds silly and unrealistic, and for most of us, it is. But those with extremely deep pockets have the opportunity to snap up the car that holds the fastest speed of any circuit racecar on any track in competition, period.

That car is the iconic Sauber-Mercedes C9, and while it wasn't this exact car that blasted down Mulsanne straight at Le Mans at a handy 407km/h in qualifying for the 24 hour enduro, you could probably recreate that moment.

Back in 1989, this was the first Mercedes race car to wear the iconic 'Silver Arrows' livery, and ended the brand's 30 year wait to win a world championship title.

Powering this beast is a 5.0-litre Mercedes-Benz V8 that sits between a pair of KKK turbochargers. This power plant is good for between 560kW and 709kW depending on the level of boost, and 810Nm of torque at just 3500rpm.

As with most cars of its sort, engine boost is controlled by a dial in the cabin, with eight positions ranging from 5.8psi to 14psi. There are supposedly another two notches past 14psi on the dial, but are only to be used for a qualifying lap, as the engine would have to be rebuilt due to the temperatures.

Throughout the 1989 season, the Sauber C9 produced an extremely dominant display, only failing to win one race. At Le Mans, the two C9s finished in first and second place.

According to Racing Edge, this car never actually was used to race, but instead is a restored chassis that was a spare. BBM Sport has reportedly put over 2,740 hours into its full restoration.

While Racing Edge hasn't listed a price on the C9, it's safe to say that if you have to ask the question, you probably can't afford it.

As to what it will eventually sell for is anyone's guess, but we can't imagine that it will go for anything less than a million.

Click here to view the listing