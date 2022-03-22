This restored Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe has a double-bubble roof and ducktail spoiler

Porsche Classic and the Porsche Club of America have worked together to create a one-off Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe restoration.

It's based on a 1998 911 Carrera, with the chassis, brakes, and engine borrowed from a 996.2 911 GT3, which makes for a rather interesting combination.

Proving just how rare the restoration vehicle is, it features a No. 001/001 badge on the dash and a one-off paint job, a Sport Grey Metallic exterior and lighter Sport Grey Metallic stripes and Club Blue outlines.

Porsche Classic also fitted the car out with a double-bubble roof, a ducktail spoiler like those that featured on the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7, and 18-inch forged aluminium Fuchs wheels.

The spoiler was hand-built with glass-fibre-reinforced plastic and the custom bubble roof was designed to resemble the cars of the time, which were built to accommodate the race driver's helmets.

We don't know just how much this stunner of a vehicle cost to build, but it's surely exorbitant.

It took a lot of hard work to restore it, over two years of hard work in fact. Executive Director of the Porsche Club of America, Vu Nguyen, found the donor car in a pretty shabby state. He sent it off to the Porsche Classic workshop in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, where it was originally built for its disassembly and workover.

Powering the coupe is a naturally aspirated, 3.6-litre flat-six that produces 284kW.