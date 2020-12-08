This strange three-wheeler might be the world's most economical EV

When it comes to electric vehicles, battery range and charge times are the two most important aspects to any prospective buyer, no-one really thinks to check how many wheels it has.

This is where the recently unveiled Aptera 3 shines, as it only needs three wheels, but can cover more distance than any current mainstream electric vehicle on the market.

According to the US company, the incredibly sleek body shape of the 3 allows it to slice through the air with an incredibly low drag coefficient of just 0.13. In doing so, it uses just 100 watt-hours of energy every 1.6km.

It makes use of a large 100kWh battery pack, and also features solar panels on the roof that can add around 60km of range on a sunny day. If customers opt for extra panels on the bonnet and hatch, another 40km of range can be achieved.

It's worth noting that these are all specifications of the range-topping 3, two more models will be offered below this one. These include one fitted with a 25kWh battery capable of 402km on a charge, and another with a 40kWh battery, allowing 644km.

While exact power and torque details are yet to be released, Aptera has revealed performance figures for the range. The front-wheel drive model will hit 100km/h in 5.5 seconds, while the range-topping three-wheel drive model will do it in 3.5.

Despite the battery packs onboard, the 3 reportedly tips the scales at under 1000kg, which gives it nimble performance.

American orders recently opened up for the Aptera 3 with prices ranging from US$25,900 to US$46,000. It's hard to tell if something like this would make it down to New Zealand, but we can hope.