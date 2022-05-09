This tuned Mercedes-AMG GT R is one very powerful car!

The next-generation Mercedes-AMG GT is yet to arrive, so while we wait, German company BSTC Performance has unveiled a tuned up Mercedes-AMG GT R.

The car has a series of visual and mechanical upgrades, including a power output of a whopping 664kW, making the tuned sportscar more powerful than the flagship AMG GT Black Series.

BSTC Performance is specializing in used Mercedes parts. The car has been upgraded with original components from the GT R Pro and the facelifted GT range, including new LED headlights and taillights, a redesigned front and rear bumper with carbon-fibre canards, vents and a carbon-fibre diffuser expanding towards the sides, a new rear wing, and sportier-looking side sills.

The car has a twin-turbo 2.0-litre that has received an upgrade with new Weistec Engineering turbo-chargers, Wagner air coolers, IPE downpipes with 200-cell sport catalytic converters, an ARMA carbon-fibre intake, and tweaked ECU software meaning it can go even harder.

The previous output was 430Kw, so the tweaks to the engine have added an extra 234kW of power. This makes the car more powerful than any OEM variant of the AMG GT, including the Black Series which produces 537kW of power.

View all Mercedes-AMG GT listings on Driven

It has an AMG Speedshift seven-speed dual-clutch transmission which has also received an upgrade to cope with the extra power.