This US state wants to ban the sale of EVs

While the rest of the world is planning to ban ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles, this US state is planning to do the opposite.

Wyoming has introduced a bill that hopes to phase out the sale of electric cars from 2035.

It's not a coincidence that the year of the planned ban mirrors the same year that other states, like California, want to outlaw ICE vehicles. In fact, Rep Senator Jim Anderson says the aim is “to push back against bans on new sales of cars with internal combustion engines in states like California and New York.”

The bill has support from members of the state's House of Representatives and Senate, but it's more intended to raise awareness of the issues that some states, including Wyoming, will face with the switch to EVs.

One of the issues the state will face is that the charging infrastructure is not up to scratch, and, considering some rural areas still don't have broadband internet, the bill argues that it probably won't be ready by 2035.

But the main complaint is the threat to employment. In 2021, Wyoming produced more than 85 million barrels of crude oil, making it the eighth most productive state. The bill says that “oil and gas production has long been one of Wyoming’s proud and valued industries,” and notes the large number of jobs that this has provided over the years.

“I’m interested in making sure that the solutions that some folks want to the so-called climate crisis are actually practical in real life,” says co-sponsor Senator Brian Boner. “I just don’t appreciate when other states try to force technology that isn’t ready.”

Boner acknowledged that the resolution was “tongue-in-cheek”, but it's intended to raise awareness of a situation which may not have been considered.

He says, "it's a very serious issue that deserves some public discussion.”