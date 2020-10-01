This Volvo-based Stars Wars ship is Kiwi ingenuity at its finest

If you are in the market for a "somewhat to scale" Imperial Star Destroyer, you're in luck, because one just emerged for sale down in Christchurch of all places - but there are a couple of catches.

The first being that it is actually just a Volvo V70 station wagon with a lot of cardboard bodywork around it, and secondly (arguably the most deal-breaking) it doesn't actually run.

According to the listing, this Galactic Empire Destroyer features functional turbo lasers and hyperdrive, but the seller states that the "sub warp engine" is non-functional.

Along the same lines, it reportedly suffered damage from a collision with an X-Wing fighter since these pictures were taken, and there are some rough parts across the body "from an asteroid field".

Measuring in at 9 metres long and 4 metres wide, it would have quite a presence on the road, but we can't imagine that local police would be very fond of it in traffic.

Just recently, the Volvo had some new parts installed including CRC Fibre Lock, Rislone head gasket repair, Chem I Weld head gasket repair, Baars stop leak, and 2 eggs for what we can assume was an on-the-go radiator repair.

Considering that this engine is toast, it could be the perfect candidate for an intergalactic engine swap. Maybe and LS V8, or a turbo rotary would go well in Vader's fleet?