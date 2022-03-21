This weird new supercar costs $1100 to fill

British outfit Prodrive has revealed a wild new off-road supercar.

Dubbed the Hunter, the rugged performance car is based on the company’s extreme Dakar Rally racer.

Prodrive is set to build just 25 of the four-wheel-drive weapons, with each costing £1.25m ($2.38m NZD) before taxes.

You’ll need to take out a mortgage to fill up the car’s 480-litre fuel tank, which at today’s prices costs more than $1110.

Power comes from a twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine making more than 447kW and 700Nm, matched to a six-speed auto with paddle shifters and four-wheel drive.

Prodrive estimates the Hunter could go from 0-100km/h in less than four seconds on the way to a top speed of close to 300km/h when fitted with regular tyres.

The Hunter wears big 35-inch off-road tyres that are geared towards gripping loose surfaces rather than smooth tarmac.

Off-road ability is further enhanced with the addition of front, rear and centre differentials that enable the car to send power to the front or back wheels only and then to either the left or right of each axle.

Wild suspension allows for up to 40cm of movement, which is even more than the Dakar Rally car it is based on.

Styled by former Jaguar and Aston Martin designer, Ian Callum, the off-road weapon has the looks to match its ability.

Edgy sheet metal with lots of flares and creases will help the Hunter stand out in a crowd.

Inside, the vehicle’s racing pedigree is on display with bucket seats and a six-point safety harness.

There are some mod cons too, including a digital instrument display, central screen and conventional dials and buttons for the other functions.

Prodrive boss, David Richards, says the Hunter has performance way beyond that offered by any off-road vehicle before.

“We took the deliberate decision to keep the Hunter Hypercar as close to the original as possible. It’s about giving owners the opportunity to experience what it is like to drive Loeb’s Dakar car across the desert, but with all the comforts of a road car and the ability to drive it from your home, through a city, to any destination of your choice,” said Richards.

