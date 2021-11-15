This Whale Trailer Cabin will have you re-thinking summer roadies

This Whale Trailer Cabin with all its expanding sections will have you re-thinking summer roadies, and it's whaley cool!

In transport mode, the single-axle caravan is compact and easy-to-tow. But when it's configured into camping mode, the rear opens up and a slide-out interior moves forward, which nearly doubles the living space.

A small pop-up roof increases head space and a huge pop-top on the main body makes it even more spacious. A side entrance allows for easy access, a slide-out kitchen makes outdoor entertainment easy, and the rear clamshell can stay open for picturesque views while relaxing inside.

It's safe to say the camper is impressive, and the blue hues and organic shaping make the exterior a unique feature in of itself.

Details of the caravan are sparse, as at this point it's just a concept. It was designed by Hu Yong in China, and aimed at camping enthusiasts in the Chinese market. But apparently, it is in the early development stages of production.

So, we don't know when it'll be made, or whether it'll become available in other markets. But if it did makes it's way to Kiwi shores, I'm sure camping enthusiasts would have a whaley fun summer!