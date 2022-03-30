This wild FWD Batmobile replica is a Cadillac Eldorado

While he may not possess the powers of other superheroes, Batman's alter ego Bruce Wayne is incredibly rich, and if we've learned anything from modern politics, you don't need superpower when you're rich.

Like any other multi-millionaire, Bruce Wayne loves his high-end cars, and while the two Lamborghinis that he drives in The Dark Knight movies are pretty cool, they play second fiddle to the iconic Batmobile.

We've seen some epic Batmobiles over the years, including the Dodge Charger-looking mid-engined Batmobile that features in the latest film that came out earlier this month.

This Batmobile replica was based on a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado, which looks very similar to the car used in 1989’s Batman, which saw Michael Keaton play Batman.

And it's up for sale!

It's part of Mecum’s forthcoming Indy sales event that will run May 13-21. The listing doesn’t provide all the details, but it's expected that most of the parts are custom.

The car features everything the original 1989 creation does, including the shade of matt black that finishes the exterior, the large fan at the front, the elongated bodywork, the compact cockpit, and the huge fins incorporated into the rear bodywork.

The inside is also completely bespoke. The original Eldorado dashboard is gone, and instead, there's a completely customised dash with an array of analog dials, switches, and buttons. There is a small screen that displays the reversing camera footage.

There's a 502 cubic-inch Cadillac V8 that powers the car, though we don't know the output details. The car is functional, but it's likely that the winner of the vehicle will use it as a museum piece.