This year's Toyota Hilux power upgrade now delayed due to Covid-19

Just over a month ago, it was speculated that an updated Toyota Hilux featuring more power, more tech, and potentially new looks was going to be introduced later this year.

At the time, we questioned whether those plans would be shot down by the global Covid-19 pandemic. And, it looks like that was on the money.

It's been reported overseas that the update (having initally been scheduled for July) has now been pushed back to October amid the temporary closure of Toyota's Thailand production facilities due to the virus. Factories in the country, known globally for its high volume of ute-production, had been forced to close their doors until tomorrow, May 7.

As written previously, the Hilux refresh has been said to centre around a revised powertrain, new looks, and new technology.

Since our March coverage, numerous images similar to the one above have circulated on the internet as a claimed leak of the tweaks made to the design. If it's legitimate, the majority of the visual changes centre around a new and more premium-looking front fascia.

The power upgrade remains unknown, but heavily tipped by Australian Toyota dealer sources according to CarAdvice. The current 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four makes 130kW of power at 3400rpm and 450Nm at 1650rpm-2400rpm, for the record.

Toyota New Zealand declined to comment on the rumours when DRIVEN contacted them back in March.

Under the country's current Covid-19 Alert Level 3 conditions, Toyota dealerships nationwide are offering contactless servicing, test drives, and more. Dealerships will be abiding to higher levels of social distancing and hygiene procedures than normal to ensure the safety of customers.

To view Toyota Hilux vehicles listed for sale on DRIVEN, click here