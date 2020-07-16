Three incredible iconic movie cars set to fetch a fortune at auction

Over the last year or so, we've seen countless iconic movie cars go under the hammer and fetch crazy money, but three all in one auction? That's almost unheard of.

Granted, these three aren't the real deal, like the Bullit, or Gone in 60 Second Mustangs, but are impressive examples, and all happened to be seized from one collector over in America.

The seizures stemmed from a massive, $50 million fraud bust that was completed by U.S Marshals just a couple of months ago. Through an intricate rehab centre scam, it was deemed that the $100 million worth of medical services that was paid to Braking Point Recovery Centers in Ohio by the U.S Government wasn't provided.

Former CEO of the company, Ryan Sheridan, pleaded guilty to a number of charges related to the bust, and had to pay $50 million in fines, along with forfeiting a number of cars from his collection.

Arguably the most notable of the three is the Batmobile replica that draws inspiration from the 1989 movie Batman. The auction listing states that the replica was once a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice powered by a 5.7-litre V8.

I might not feature the same amount of bodywork, but the 1959 Ghostbusters Cadillac hearse is certainly another head-turner in the auction. Aside from the impressive ghost-busting equipment on the roof, the rest of the wagon is reasonably stock, meaning that it could be converted back to standard condition, if the buyer wishes.

Last up is a Delorean Time machine replica that looks to be quite a convincing replica. Complete exterior wiring and rear-mounted thrusters give it this convincing aesthetic.

Potentially the coolest feature is located inside of the DeLorean, and comes in the form of the "time clocks" that light up with a warning message when you reach 88mph.

The Skipco Auto auction is set to take place on August 1st, and features 24 other lots, although nothing else is as cool as these vehicles.

In a statement, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott of the Northern District of Ohio said, “These three flashy cars are an example of the ill-gotten gains obtained with the tens of millions of dollars that Ryan Sheridan stole from Medicare, and therefore American taxpayers.”