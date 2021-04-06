Three of Ken Block's most iconic Gymkhana cars hit the market

While he isn't the most successful rally driver that the world has ever seen, Ken Block has managed to make a household name of himself from his iconic Gymkhana video series.

From jumping over rivers, to sliding around American landmarks, Block always managed to outdo himself with each video. And plastered with Monster stickers, and the number "43" his cars were easily recognisable.

Three of these high-performance tyre-shredding machines have just hit the market, including the 1986 Ford RS200 that has always been a hit with rally fans.

First up is the Ford Fiesta that starred in Block's Gymkhana 3 video. it's powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that sends more than 400kW to all four wheels, and will hit 100km/h in under two seconds.

Block has described this car as the "ultimate gymkhana car" thanks to the fact that it's extremely lightweight, and is very simple. It's most famous for climbing the walls of a French autodrome in the series' third instalment.

Next up is another Ford Fiesta ST, except this one was purpose-built for Block's entry into the 2013 Rallycross Championship. This 400kW monster was also repsonsible for Ken's first GRC win.

This car was also used for the X Games, Gymkhana Six in California, Gymkhana Eight in Dubai, and Terrakhana in Utah.

Lastly is the Ford RS200 that holds a special place in every rally fan's heart. Block's personal car is the 80th car of just 200 homologation specials that were built.

As you probably know, Ford built the RS200 to compete in Group B rally, but due to the series being pulled, the car never got the chance to prove itself on the world stage.

Ken's car has had the standard 1.8-litre engine upgraded to a 2.1-litre unit, which now produces close to 500kW. Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission.

As to how much these cars will end up selling for remains anyone's guess, as the two Fiestas are priced upon request. The RS200, on the other hand, has been listed at US$550,000.