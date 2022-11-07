Home / News / Tiktok comedy duo cause fury over speed camera joke

By news.com.au • 07/11/2022
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

A Queensland comedy duo appear to have tricked motorists into accelerating before a speed camera.

Marty and Michael, who have more than three million followers on TikTok, posted a video showing one prankster with a sign telling drivers there was a speed camera ahead.

@martyandmichael Sorry… #martyandmichael #speedcamera #sorry ♬ original sound - Marty and Michael

Shortly later, a sign strapped to a pole says, “Kidding. Made you slow down.”

The pair seem to take in all in their stride, speeding up and joking about the prank.

But later as the driver of the car accelerated he was confronted with a real speed camera parked on the side of the road.

It was followed by another man holding a sign which read “sorry”.

“This is amazing,” one Tiktok user wrote while another joked it video was a “real life plot twist”.

More than 9 million users have viewed the prank since it was posted on Friday.

