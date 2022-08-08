TikTok user shares hack on how to save fuel

A TikTok user has gone viral after sharing a hack that's left drivers amazed.

The woman, who goes by @megansbubble on the app, revealed the function of a button in the car which often goes ignored.

The button, which features a curved arrow inside a vehicle, recirculates the air inside the vehicle, said Megan in the video.

"So if it's extraordinarily hot inside of your car when you first get in, you want to turn this off so that you suck in the outside air," she said.

"If you're sitting in front of other cars, where you'll be getting all the exhaust fumes sucked into your car, you use this button so that the air inside your car recirculates and you don't suck in all that bad air."

AA UK spokesperson, Luke Bosdet, confirmed the hack when speaking with Mirror, stating that the button can help drivers save on fuel.

"If you don't know what the recirculation button does and have been blasting the air con to try to cool passengers in the back seat, you've been missing a trick and paying for it," said Bosdet.

The video, which has over four million views, has many comments from people saying they had no idea what the button was for.

With users commenting things like: "OK I get it now lol", and "Ohhhhhhh".

Other users added to the hack, saying: "Can also be used to build up pressure in the car so when u drive on a dirt road close to no dust gets in the car", and "helpful when stuck in traffic and you don't wanna smell all the exhaust from other cars."

Others can't help but point out the obviousness of the button: "No offence to anyone who isn't into cars, but this is SO SELF EXPLANATORY, I mean c'mon.... If you didn't know this, probably don't drive..."