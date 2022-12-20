Tonale for NZ: it's a compact SUV, it's a hybrid with a rebate... it's an Alfa Romeo

New Alfa Romeos for New Zealand: it's been a long time between drinks. But now there's a fuel-sipping compact SUV called Tonale, selling for sub-$60k and even qualifying for a $2129 Clean Car Discount thanks to 48-volt hybrid technology.

Tonale is named after one of Italy's highest mountain passes, although underneath its platform is a heavily re-engineered version of one of Jeep's smallest SUVs, the Compass. It's powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with hybrid technology that includes a 0.8kWh battery (yes, that's tiny) and a 15kW electric motor; while Alfa calls it a "mild hybrid", the separate electric motor means the vehicle can in fact travel on electric power alone for very short distances.

The powertrain produces 118kW/240Nm, with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Alfa Romeo claims "diesel-like" fuel economy of 5.6l/100km.

Tonale arrives in NZ in two specification levels from February: the $59,990 Ti and the $66,990 Veloce. Later in 2023 will come a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version.

The Veloce adds different exterior trims (including grille and body kit), Brembo brakes, 19-inch alloys, upgraded interior, dual-stage dampers and extra driver assists such as traffic jam assist, side parking sensors, 360-degree camera and blind-spot detection with rear cross path.

It introduces a number of new technologies for Alfa Romeo, including Adaptive Driving Beam lights with Glare-Free High Beam Segmented Technology. Tonale also has brake-by-wire and suspension with bespoke Frequency Selected Dampers (FSD) engineered by long-time Alfa partner Koni.

Available colours for NZ include the Alfa classics of White, Red and Black, plus Vesuvio Grey Metallic or Misano Blue Metallic is you want to get especially snazzy. But the special Montreal Green Tri-Coat is only available on the Veloce.