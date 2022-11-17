Tony Quinn issues a statement following his huge racing crash

Tony Quinn has released a statement following his huge racing crash in July.

A video was posted to the Queensland Raceway Facebook page, in which Tony updates his followers on his health status and recovery journey.

He says in the video he's "up and about" but still needs to walk with a cane.

"I reckon that by Christmas I'll be pretty good," Quinn says.

"It was a horrific crash," he says, before describing the weeks he spent in hospital.

Quinn was hospitalised in early July when his Local Legends car crashed into the wall on the opening lap of the first Porsche race of the weekend.

He spent his 65th birthday in hospital but is now recovering at his home on the Gold Coast.

It’s understood the injuries included 12 broken/fractured ribs, a fractured pelvis, two ‘busted’ ankles, and broken feet.

Jokingly, he says "my physiotherapist thinks I'm the worst patient in the world because I never do what I'm told."

Quinn has a significant presence in motorsport and is the largest shareholder of Triple Eight Race Engineering.

He also owns various motorsport venues, including three tracks in New Zealand: Hampton Downs, Highlands Motorsport Park, and Taupo Motorsport Park.