Too far? Annoyed neighbour silences Ford Mustang's exhaust with expanding foam

Unless you're the one with an obnoxious exhaust on your car, you probably know of someone that wakes up the neighborhood every morning whilst warming up their car or pulling out of a driveway.

One neighbour over in America had obviously had enough with a noisy Mustang in the area and decided to put a stop to these rude awakenings by filling the exhaust with expanding foam. Something that has now divided the internet.

Posting the image of his damaged exhaust to Facebook along with the note, Aaron Robinson seemed understandably annoyed by the bizzare act.

"Isn’t this cute, please come near me or my family or my car cameras and guns for days....if anyone knows anything let me know....Honest to God I’m a reasonable human being I would have changed it no problem just had to ask..."

The note reads: “I finally found you! You want our attention, you don’t want our attention. You have 14 days to fix the mufflers or put the stock [exhaust] back on.” It then threatened “Don’t egg us on, you will only regret it. We encourage you to call the police [or] install video [cameras], nothing will work.” It then finished by saying “Fix your muffler!”

While it isn't uncommon for a neighbour to get annoyed at this sort of thing, taking to the offending car with expanding foam before talking to the owner is a big no-go.

Robinson noted that he filed a police report over the attack, but also said: “I hope someone gets covid and dies a slow painful death over this.” Which isn't the best thing to say in the current climate.

From his Facebook profile, it's clear to see that his Mustang GT is far from stock, and the beefy rear tyres hint at it being used for drag racing. So we can imagine that it would make quite a racket upon start up.