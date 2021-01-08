Too much? Mercedes-Benz reveals a 1.4-metre infotainment display

For the past few years, automotive manufacturers have been enlarging the size of the infotainment displays in vehicles to help with ease of use. But in doing so, have created quite a distraction from the road.

One of the worst offenders is Tesla, which installs a massive touchscreen panel right in the centre of the dash in both the Model S and Model X EVs. It looks like Mercedes-Benz is out to one-up the American brand, though.

Debuting in the upcoming EQS luxury sedan, the 'Hyperscreen' is a display that stretches from pillar to pillar, and is crammed with every single piece of information a driver would ever need.

While technically not just one screen, instead it's like the current MBUX system that makes use of multiple screens embedded in one curved glass display. Here, there are three screens, one for driving information, one for infotainment, and a third for the passenger's use.

Unsurprisingly, it will be powered by the MBUX system, which is one of the most capable voice-controlled infotainment systems on the market. It can even decipher the tricky New Zealand accent with ease.

As it is due in the EQS, we won't see the Hyperscreen until at least 2021. The latest version of MBUX is set to be rolled out in the upcoming S-Class where a fingerprint scanner will come as standard, and buyers can opt for cameras with facial recognition.

It remains to be seen how distracting this new Hyperscreen will really be on the road, but until the whole interior of a car is taken up by a screen, I'm all for going full K.I.T.T on modern cars.