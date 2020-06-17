Top Gear UK presenter crashes $400K Lamborghini Diablo during filming

When you drive fast cars and crazy speeds for a living, things are going to go wrong every now and then, and Paddy McGuiness is the latest Top Gear presenter to have a spill at the helm of a supercar.

From pictures posted to Twitter, it's clear that McGuiness was driving a classic V12-powered Lamborghini Diablo at the time of the crash, but thankfully, managed to escape without injury.

According to a local report, paramedics and police were on site for the filming, and sprung into action as soon as the host had his little prang.

While Lamborghini Diablos are capable of well over 300km/h thanks to the 6.0-litre V12 engine, it doesn't look like the host was travelling anywhere near this speed when he crashed.

It's hard to tell the extent of the damage from the pictures posted, but it looks like the Diablo suffered only cosmetic damage after crashing through the old wooden fence.

Following the incident, the host took to Instagram to explain how he was OK following the crash. "It’s been a mad old day on Top Gear today, you might have seen that I had a bit of a shunt," Paddy explained.

"I finally got to drive one of my fantasy childhood cars the Lamborghini Diablo but it turns out 30-year-old supercars don’t like torrential rain, who’d have thought?

"If you’ve ever owned a Diablo or you’ve driven one you’ll know just as well as me, oh my God, she can be a cruel mistress, she can be a cruel mistress that one.

"That V12 lures you in and suddenly 'rawr' it bites you. I’m totally fine. Fingers crossed we get the car running again because it is an absolute beauty."

"I’m going to have a cup of tea, a paracetamol and a good old cry," he joked.

A BBC spokesman said: “During Top Gear filming in North Yorkshire today presenter Paddy McGuinness’s car skidded and left the road, coming to an almost immediate stop.

"Paddy was quickly taken to the production unit base for medical checks and is unhurt.

"No other vehicles were involved and the Police, who had been monitoring filming, were quickly on the scene to assist.

"Safety on Top Gear is always the production team’s priority and the vehicle’s speed at the time was within the road’s limit of 60mph.”