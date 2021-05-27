Towing 13,000kg is a breeze for this classic Toyota Hilux

Just recently, we featured a YouTuber by the name of WhistlinDiesel on DRIVEN as he was testing a classic Toyota Hilux, and putting it through some pretty strenuous testing.

His goal was to see if Top Gear's claim of the Hilux being the world's most indestructible ute was true, and so far it's holding up to this claim.

In this second video, WhistlinDiesel decides to see how much the classic ute can really tow, and hooks up a 32-foot Load Trail gooseneck trailer to the Hilux's tray.

It's worth noting that this trailer itself weighs around 3.8-tonnes, which already eclipses the standard tow rating of 3.5-tonnes for most modern double-cab utes.

He then loads up a 5.5-tonne skid loader, and a 3.9-tonne Ford F-450 dually for good measure. All up, this load weighs around the 13-tonne mark.

As expected, this immense weight puts a dent in the Hilux's tray, but apart from that, there is no damage to be seen after he finishes parading around with the insanely large load.

"Guys, I'm barely on the throttle at all," says WhistlinDiesel. "I'm in 4-Low, first gear... I thought I'd seen it all. We see a lot, y'know, I see a lot doing this. I didn't think this would happen. I shifted into second gear going uphill. I was in second gear."

So while we're not going to encourage towing well over you ute's rating, it's worth knowing that a classic Toyota Hilux could probably still carry more.