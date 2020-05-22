Towing fail: Ford Mustang pulled out of one ditch immediately crashes into another

Sigh.

Few 10-second videos can claim to teach quite as many lessons as this fresh clip of a Ford Mustang being 'rescued' out of a ditch in Nashville, Tennesee.

The video, which was actually recorded last October, shows a Ford Mustang being pulled from a grassy bank by a pick-u (a common enough occurence, if the internet is to be believed). You can perhaps see where this is going.

"I was driving down a road and stumbled across this accident," said the original cammer.

"It occurred on October 26, 2019. The truck was trying to pull the Mustang out of the ditch but ultimately put it in another ditch and causing further damage to the car."

Yes, because the Mustang appears to have no occupant (as evidenced by the lack of any steering or brake inputs), it has no choice after being hoisted from the undergrowth but to ram the trees in the ditch on the other side of the road.

How could something like this have been prevented? Option one would have been to have someone inside the car to steer it away from any danger. The more obvious option, though, would've been for the driver who apparently crashed it into the ditch in the first place to put the handbrake on.

Who said 10 second viral videos on the internet couldn't be educational?